HBO’s The Last of Us Teaser Brings the Acclaimed Video Game To Life

In The Last of Us’ universe, the Cordyceps virus began infecting humanity on September 26, 2013. Since then, Naughty Dog has been using that date as a holiday for fans all over the world to celebrate The Last of Us Day (f.k.a. Outbreak Day) and honor the beloved video game’s enduring impact. But this year’s festivities have already delivered the biggest surprise of all. The studio, along with HBO, just premiered the teaser trailer for the game’s highly-anticipated TV adaptation. You can check it out for yourself in the player below.

HBO previously shared about 20 seconds from the show in a sizzle reel released last month. However, the latest preview boasts tons of additional footage, including scenes that fans of the original game should recognize. Most of these feature the game’s two protagonists, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), whose cross-country journey is beset with numerous obstacles. Foremost among these are hordes of zombie-like humans who succumbed to the Cordyceps infection and now roam free across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Joel is seen in the trailer’s opening moments wandering around a Quarantine Zone while other survivors paint over a Firefly militia logo tagged on a window. We also catch a glimpse of the series’ re-creation of the game’s tragic prologue, with Joel carrying his daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), in his arms as the pandemic begins to take root. Ellie’s own backstory is also teased with a flashback to a day spent with Riley (Storm Reid). The promo even gives us our first look at a live-action Clicker, which hunts its prey using echolocation.

Other cast members include Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother, Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nick Offerman as Bill, Lamar Johnson as Henry, and Keivonn Woodard as Sam. Merle Dandridge, who appeared as Marlene in the original video game, is reprising her role in live-action. The show will also introduce a handful of new characters, including Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, the leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City. Plus, the original Joel and Ellie, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, will play new roles as well.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO sometime in 2023.

