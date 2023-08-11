Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Video Game Announced

Nickelodeon, THQ Nordic, and Black Forest Games have announced a video game adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

THQ Nordic revealed a teaser trailer for TMNT: The Last Ronin during its 2023 digital showcase event. The ominous cinematic trailer announces the game as being in development. It shows all but one of four candles symbolically burning out, followed by concept art of Michelangelo battling a group of synthetic Foot Clan ninjas. The Last Ronin will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, though currently lacks a release date. News of the project’s existence first surfaced back in March.

Check out the official trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin below:

TMNT: The Last Ronin is a dystopian Ninja Turtles story

TMNT: The Last Ronin began life as a five-issue comic book limited series by Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, and Isaac Escorza. IDW Publishing published the series from October 2020 to April 2022. It is based on an unused story idea conceived by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators Eastman and Peter Laird during the original Mirage Comics days.

The Last Ronin takes place in a dystopian future where the Foot Clan has conquered New York City and Michelangelo is the last surviving Ninja Turtle. The Dark Knight Returns-esque series follows Mikey on his quest to avenge his fallen family and friends. Following the conclusion of the main series, IDW put out a five-issue prequel series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years. The Lost Years debuted this past January and wrapped up earlier this month.

A sequel series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution, is scheduled to launch this December. As a prelude to the new series, IDW put out a one-shot titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Day Special this past July.