HBO Shares the First Footage From The Last of Us TV Series

Although HBO’s The Last of Us TV series finished filming earlier this summer, it’s not coming anytime soon. After all, HBO has to save something for 2023 when it doesn’t have a new season of Westworld of House of the Dragon lined up. Ahead of tonight’s series premiere for House of the Dragon, the cable channel dropped a video that highlights several of its upcoming HBO and HBO Max original series. Foremost among them was the first look at The Last of Us.

Based on the hit PlaysStation game developed by Naughty Dog, the series features The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal as Joel, a man haunted by everything he lost when the world fell to an apocalyptic virus. Now, with most of the surviving humans transformed into bloodthirsty killers, Joel has taken on the job of a lifetime: To escort a young girl named Ellie on a cross-country trip to safety.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s a little ironic that this footage debuted before House of the Dragon because Ellie is played by Bella Ramsey, a young actress who had a scene-stealing recurring role on Game of Thrones as Lyanna Mormont. There’s a full cast of characters that Ellie and Joel will encounter on their trip. However, the key relationship in the show is between them, and how far they will go to save each other.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO in 2023.

What did you think about the first look at The Last of Us? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art Of The Last Of Us

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.