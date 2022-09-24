Guillermo del Toro Offers Behind-the-Scenes Peek at His Pinocchio

It’s always fun to see the sheer amount of work and hand-crafting that goes into making a stop-motion movie work. Via time-lapse photography, we can get a sense of just how much posing goes into making a character appear to move in real time. For Guillermo del Toro‘s upcoming Pinocchio, a new Netflix video offers a look at some of the elaborate models, both before and after post-production erases the greenscreen and adds additional backgrounds.

Del Toro also offers a sense of scale cheating within the film. Without live-action actors involved, extreme closeups and zomm-outs can be achieved with larger and smaller models. That giant wooden head beside him proves useful in scenes where the in-scale Cricket offers advice to his stubborn charge.

Guillermo del Toro co-directed Pinocchio with Mark Gustafson. The supporting voice cast also includes Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Cate Blanchett, and John Turturro. Newcomer Gregory Mann stars as the voice of Pinocchio. Del Toro’s adaptation updates the setting of the book to take place during the rise of fascism.

Pinocchio will premiere on Netflix in December.

