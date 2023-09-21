Guillermo del Toro Was Going to Direct a Star Wars Movie Written by David Goyer

David Goyer revealed he previously wrote a script for a Star Wars movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Goyer said he wrote a script for a Star Wars movie approximately four years ago that del Toro had been tapped to direct.

David Goyer wrote a STAR WARS movie to be directed by @RealGDT that we'll never see?!



My full chat with David here:

“There was a lot of stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time,” Goyer said as to why the movie was never made. “It’s a cool script.”

Del Toro confirmed the news in a tweet, saying, “True. Can’t say much. Maybe two letters ‘J’ and ‘BB’ is that three letters?”

True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters?

Guillermo del Toro has talked about making a Jabba the Hutt movie before

While “J” and “BB” could be referencing several different characters within the Star Wars universe, del Toro has opened up about wanting to make a Jabba the Hutt movie in the past.

In 2015, the Pan’s Labyrinth director told Yahoo, “I would do the sort of ‘Godfather’ saga the Jabba the Hutt had to go through to gain control. One, because it’s the character that looks the most like me, and I like him. I love the idea of a Hutt type of mafia, a very complex coup, you know?”

Speaking with Collider in 2017, del Toro said he’d talked with Kathleen Kennedy and John Knoll about some ideas for a Star Wars movie; however, he also said at the time he was more interested in doing “his shit.” Since then, del Toro directed Nightmare Alley in 2021 and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio in 2022, along with episodes of Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and 3Below: Tales of Arcadia. He also created Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix and co-wrote the screenplay for 2020’s remake of The Witches.

Goyer, meanwhile, also revealed to Horowitz he’d written a scriptment for a separate, still unproduced Star Wars movie. “I have a scriptment for an Origins of the Jedi movie also for Star Wars that I wrote for them,” he said. “It took place 25,000 years before the first Star Wars film.”