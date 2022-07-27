Netflix’s Pinocchio Trailer Showcases del Toro’s Spin on the Classic Tale

Netflix’s Pinocchio Trailer Showcases del Toro’s Spin on the Classic

The story of Pinocchio has been told countless times over the last 140 years, but never quite like this. Guillermo del Toro has been developing his own take on the beloved fairy tale since 2008. But at long last, his vision is about to become a reality. Netflix has debuted the official teaser trailer for the new stop-motion animated movie, which marks del Toro’s first venture into animated filmmaking. And it is finally slated to arrive later this year.

Ewan McGregor narrates the trailer as the voice of Sebastian J. Cricket, who warns us that this version of the wooden puppet’s journey is like nothing we’ve ever seen before. And it’s not hard to see why. Del Toro and co-writer Patrick McHale seem to have added several new details to create as much of an emotional impact as possible. For instance, we learn that Geppetto (voiced by Harry Potter and Game of Thrones vet by David Bradley) once had a son named Carlo (a nod to original Pinocchio author Carlo Collodi). We even see Geppetto visiting Carlo’s grave, hinting that del Toro’s film will touch on themes that more family-oriented adaptations can’t.

You can watch the new trailer in the player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Del Toro co-directed Pinocchio with Mark Gustafson. The supporting voice cast also includes Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Cate Blanchett, and John Turtorro. Newcomer Gregory Mann stars as the voice of Pinocchio.

This isn’t the only adaptation of Collodi’s novel bowing in the latter half of 2022. Robert Zemeckis’ live-action update of Disney’s 1940 cartoon is also on the way. That film stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto and will hit Disney+ on September 8.

Pinocchio will premiere on Netflix sometime in December.

What do you think about the first trailer for the film? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Adventures of Pinocchio



We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.