Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Eyes Garfield, Isaac, and Goth

Fresh off of his Oscar win for Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro is turning to another literary classic for his next project. And true to form, he seems to be assembling a cast of top-tier performers to star in the film. Deadline reports that Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth are in early talks to appear in del Toro’s long-gestating Frankenstein remake which, like Pinocchio, will eventually premiere on Netflix.

Del Toro has long cited Frankenstein — particularly the 1931 film adaptation starring Boris Karloff as the creature — as one of his biggest inspirations. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that he finally began developing his own take on Mary Shelley’s original novel. As of now, del Toro is still writing the script for the movie, and he has yet to make any formal offers to the aforementioned performers. Regardless, he has met with all three of them, and they are reportedly willing to sign on.

Garfield and Isaac are presumably being eyed for the titular mad scientist and his monstrous creation. But it’s currently unclear which actor would play the play the creature, and who would portray his creator. Goth, on the other hand, seems like a safe pick for Frankenstein’s wife or love interest. But given del Toro’s reputation when it comes to adaptations and remakes, he might be taking significant liberties with Shelley’s novel. So we can’t entirely rule out all-new characters.

Following his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield starred in FX on Hulu’s Under the Banner of Heaven, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Meanwhile, Isaac had his own Marvel vehicle last year with Disney+’s Moon Knight. But Goth is arguably the biggest draw for the project after spending 2022 cementing her status as a modern-day scream queen. Goth delivered acclaimed performances in Ti West’s X and its prequel, Pearl, and she will soon complete the trilogy with MaXXXine later this year. In January, Goth also appeared in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool.

Do you think Garfield or Isaac would make a better monster? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.