Melissa de la Cruz’s The Ring & The Crown is Coming To Disney+

As production on Percy Jackson and the Olympians continues to heat up, Disney+ is adding another young-adult fantasy property to its streaming ranks. Deadline brings word that the House of Mouse is developing a new series based on The Ring & The Crown, based on the novel by Melissa de la Cruz which was originally published in 2014.

The book follows the lives of two girls who both occupy very different spots on the social ladder. Princess Marie-Victoria is the heir to the world’s mightiest empire, while Aelwyn Myrddyn is the bastard daughter of Merlin and destined to remain in the crown’s service. Despite their conflicting backgrounds, the girls have been able to maintain a close friendship. However, as they grow older, their lives head in opposite directions. As the noble families of the world flaunt their wealth, and magic during the annual London Season festivities, Marie, Aelwyn, and others begin making moves to acquire power of their own.

Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg are writing the Disney+ adaptation of de la Cruz’s novel. The duo previously worked together on shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and the original Roswell. De la Cruz also has an existing relationship with Disney. In 2015, she published The Isle of the Lost, a prequel novel set before the events of the studio’s Descendants franchise.

“I am so, so, so excited to partner with Disney once more,” said de la Cruz in a new statement. “The Ring and The Crown is one of my finest novels, it was inspired by my favorite book of all time, Tolstoy’s War and Peace as well as my favorite mythology of all time, the Arthurian legends. I cannot wait to see it brought to life by such a stellar team, studio and streaming service.”

“We are thrilled to be reunited with Charlie Andrews, Reena Singh, and the 20th team,” added Berg and Harberts. “Their vision, combined with The Gotham Group’s passion and expertise, provide the perfect ingredients to craft a romantic, action-packed, supernatural soap with seasons and seasons of stories. We could not be more excited to be a part of bringing this rich universe to life.”

