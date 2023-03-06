Disney+’s Zorro Series Lands Showrunner Bryan Cogman

The upcoming Zorro reboot on Disney+ has found itself a showrunner who knows his way around a swordfight. According to Deadline, former Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman has officially signed on to write and executive produce the series, which will feature Wilmer Valderrama as the title character.

Cogman penned a grand total of 11 Game of Thrones episodes across all eight of its seasons. As a producer on the show, he also shared in its four Emmy wins for Outstanding Drama Series. More recently, Cogman served as a consulting producer on Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney previously hired him to write a remake of The Sword of the Stone in 2018, but the status of that project is currently unclear.

Disney formally unveiled its plans for a Zorro reboot at the end of 2021. In addition to his starring role, Valderamma will serve as an executive producer on the series as well. At this time, “Zorro” is only a working title, but news of Cogman’s involvement has also brought new details about what we can expect from the storyline. The show centers on Valderrama’s Diego De La Vega, who “returns to his hometown of El Pueblo de Los Angeles following a family tragedy. There, he discovers a culture of corruption and injustice that will lead him to take on the mantle of the masked vigilante Zorro — America’s first true superhero.”

The show marks the first time that Disney has released a new Zorro project in over 60 years. The studio’s last show featuring the character, which starred Guy Williams as the swashbuckling hero, aired 78 episodes between 1957 and 1959. A set of four made-for-TV specials also aired between 1960 and 1961.

Gary Marsh and John Gertz will executive produce Disney’s reboot with Cogman and Valderrama. However, it isn’t the only Zorro series currently in the works. The CW is also developing its own take on the property with Robert and Rebeca Rodriguez. Unlike the Disney version, that show will feature a female lead.

Do you think Cogman is a good choice to showrun Zorro? Let us know in the comment section below!

