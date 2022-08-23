Disney+ is Developing a New King Kong TV Series

As if the studio didn’t already have enough iconic characters, Disney is taking a stab at one of Hollywood’s oldest creature features. Deadline brings word that the studio is developing a new King Kong series for Disney+, which would mark the first time that the title character has headlined a live-action TV show.

The latest spin on the King Kong mythos will draw from books written by Merian C. Cooper, who co-directed the original 1933 film with Ernest B. Schoedsack. Additionally, the producers are looking at artist Joe DeVito’s recent novelizations of Cooper’s work, which were made with permission from the director’s estate. Details are scarce. But the show will reportedly “explore the mythology of King Kong’s origin story” and delve into “the supernatural mysteries of his home” on Skull Island.

Disney has already hired Stephany Folsom to write the series. Most recently, Folsom developed Amazon’s Paper Girls, based on the comic book series created by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. She also worked as a writer on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and previously co-wrote the screenplay for Toy Story 4.

Folsom will serve as an executive producer on King Kong with James Wan, who might direct the series as well. Wan’s Atomic Monster collaborators Michael Clear and Rob Hackett will also executive produce alongside World Builder Entertainment’s Dannie Festa.

This isn’t the only place we’ll be seeing the giant ape in the near future. Legendary has already released two films featuring Kong as part of their MonsterVerse franchise, with another one hitting theaters in 2024. Additionally, Netflix is developing an anime series called Skull Island, which reportedly takes place in the MonsterVerse as well. Note that the MosterVerse’s Kong doesn’t use “King” for the giant ape’s name.

Are you excited to see what Disney has planned for its King Kong series? Let us know in the comment section below!

