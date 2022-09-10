Ke Huy Quan Joins Loki Season 2, Randall Park Returning For Ant-Man 3

Marvel’s D23 presentation featured lots of major announcements about the future of the MCU. However, a few casting additions might have been overshadowed by some of the bigger news of the day. Case in point: during the panel, Kevin Feige revealed that Loki’s second season will feature an appearance by Ke Huy Quan. Additionally, Randall Park is reprising his role as FBI Agent Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Feige didn’t offer any specifics about Quan’s Loki character. But given the banner year he’s had thanks to the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, he should be a welcome presence in just about any capacity. Quan’s role in A24’s record-breaking sci-fi dramedy was actually his first acting job since he announced his retirement in 2002. Before that, he worked as a child star in the mid-’80s, delivering memorable performances as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies. Quan is also slated to appear in Disney+’s upcoming adaptation of American Born Chinese.

Park, on the other hand, first showed up as Agent Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018. He returned to the MCU last year as a recurring player in Marvel’s WandaVision series on Disney+. And this isn’t his only comic book role to date. A few months after Ant-Man and the Wasp premiered, Park appeared in Aquaman as Dr. Stephen Shin, a role he’s expected to reprise in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in 2023. Beyond this, Park is also lending his voice to HBO Max’s Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai animated series next year.

News of Park’s Quantumania involvement comes just five months before the film finally arrives on the big screen. And while Loki began production on its second season in June, it’s unclear if Quan has filmed any of his scenes yet. He joins a cast that includes returning stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sophia Di Martino. Rafael Casal recently booked a role in the series as well.

Loki season 2 will premiere on Disney+ sometime next summer. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

Do you have any theories about Quan’s Loki character? Are you happy to hear that Park is coming back for Marvel’s Ant-Man sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Thor & Loki: Blood Brothers

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.