Owen Wilson Says Marvel ‘Scolded’ Him For Revealing Loki Spoilers

Marvel stars often joke about how the studio has “snipers” nearby during interviews to keep them from spoiling new projects. And while the producers don’t actually take things that far, they aren’t above giving their performers a stern talking-to when they accidentally reveal too much. In fact, one actor who found himself on the receiving end of one of these conversations was Loki’s Owen Wilson. During an interview with ComicBook.com, Wilson shared how Marvel reacted to some of his more innocent slip-ups.

Wilson has discussed some of his run-ins with Marvel’s spoiler police in the past. Last summer, he told Esquire that someone at the studio sent him a text that said “Strike 1” after he let slip that he was growing a mustache for Loki’s first season. This seems like overkill, since the show featured much bigger surprises than this. But it just goes to show how far the powers-that-be will go to clamp down on any story details before a movie or TV show gets released.

Regardless, the studio’s messaging clearly had its desired effect. Because now, after being scolded “multiple times” by Marvel, Wilson is way too intimidated to share any kind of info about Loki season 2, which recently began production.

“Yeah, we’re doing that,” said Wilson. “Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing Loki, and we’re filming that now in London.”

Sadly, it sounds like we’re not going to hear any more about Agent Mobius’ role in the upcoming episodes until the new season finally arrives next year.

“Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” continued Wilson. “I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they’re so kind of uptight.”

Loki season 2 will premiere on Disney+ sometime next summer.

