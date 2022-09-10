Marvel’s Werewolf by Night Trailer Brings Halloween Horror To the MCU

Something spooky is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since last summer, the studio has been developing a Werewolf by Night special to be released during the Halloween season. And during today’s D23 panel, they finally peeled back the curtain on the MCU’s newest anti-hero. The first Werewolf by Night trailer serves as an homage to Universal’s classic monster movies of the ‘30s and ‘40s, from the black-and-white color palette to the discordant musical score. You can check out the preview for the special below…if you dare!

Being billed as a “special presentation,” Werewolf by Night is bound to have a shorter runtime than Marvel’s theatrical projects. But it should be a worthy addition to viewers’ Halloween programming this fall. Gael García Bernal headlines the special as the title character. And while it previously wasn’t clear which version of the namesake werewolf he was playing, the closed captions confirm that he’s starring as Jack Russell, the original Werewolf by Night who first appeared in Marvel’s comic book universe back in 1972. Afflicted by a family curse that turns him into a ravenous beast, Jack struggles to keep his monstrous side in check while also trying to do some good in the world.

From the looks of things, the special will revolve around a secret society that hunts supernatural creatures for sport. Harriet Sansom Harris co-stars as their leader, Verusa, delivering a performance that’s both campy and chilling at the same time. We also see Laura Donnelly (star of HBO’s The Nevers) as a mystery character who gets a little too close for comfort to Bernal’s werewolf. The teaser never gives us a proper glimpse at Jack in his transformed state. But there are still a few other notable Easter eggs, including a blink-and-you’ll miss it cameo from what looks an awful lot like Man-Thing at the 1:05 mark.

Werewolf by Night will begin streaming on Disney+ on October 7.

