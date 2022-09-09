New Footage From Andor Teases Cassian’s Defiance

It’s been six years since the release of Rogue One, but fans are excited to revisit that world in Andor. With the highly-anticipated series set to premiere in just a few weeks, Disney and Lucasfilm released an exclusive clip from the series during Good Morning America. The footage showcases Cassian Andor’s defiance while he speaks with a human named Nurchi and a Urodel known as Vetch.

In the this clip, Nurchi corners Cassian over what appears to be a money dispute. A surprised Cassian believes that Nurchi brought Vetch to “threaten” him. Furthermore, Cassian is not intimated, and he questions why Vetch would take orders from Nurchi.

We have an EXCLUSIVE look at the new #StarWars Original Series #Andor, streaming only on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/cuQ0zwSyAl — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2022

In addition to that preview scene, Lucasfilm released a 10-minute special look at Andor on Disney+. The sneak peek arrived for all subscribers to celebrate Disney+ Day. At the beginning of the video, star Diego Luna and creator Tony Gilroy discuss the origins of Andor and what went into making the series. Luna explains that Andor is about how “a revolutionary was born.” Then, viewers are given an extended look at the scene with Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael, which was released two weeks ago.

Finally, the sneak preview ended with a new trailer that portrays the early days of the rebellion. Mon Mothma, played by Genevieve O’Reilly, and Saw Gerrera, played by Forrest Whitaker, are both featured in the latest footage. But the primary focus is on Cassian Andor as he begins his journey to become a leading revolutionary in the Rebellion.

#Andor special look trailer with new footage! pic.twitter.com/rFnQPAhSUr — Andor News | 13 days (@newsandor) September 8, 2022

The first three episodes of Andor premiere on September 21 on Disney+.

Are you excited about the Rogue One prequel series? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

