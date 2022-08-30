Keeley Hawes Joins Krysten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes

The original Orphan Black primarily focused on Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) and her clones scattered scattered throughout North America. But the upcoming sequel series will play things a bit differently by having multiple performers share the spotlight next year. According to Deadline, Keeley Hawes is the latest addition to Orphan Black: Echoes, joining the series as a “co-lead” opposite Krysten Ritter and others.

Hawes will appear on the show as a “perceptive but sensitive” scientist. Unfortunately, we still don’t know her character’s name. But she apparently “finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice.”

Casting for Echoes began last month with Ritter coming aboard the show as Lucy, a woman with an “unimaginable origin story” who encounters other individuals with similarly mysterious pasts. Many fans suspected that Ritter would play a role akin to the one Maslany played in the flagship series. But the involvement of Hawes and other recent additions like Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia indicates that viewers will get to experience this latest chapter in the Orphan Black saga through more than just the perspective of Ritter’s character. Although Echoes will examine “the scientific manipulation of human existence,” it’s still unclear if we can expect another cloning story.

Hawes is primarily known for her work in British film and television. Her credits include the original Death at a Funeral, High-Rise, and To Olivia. She has also appeared in drama programs like Bodyguard and It’s a Sin, the latter of which aired on HBO Max in the United States. Additionally, Hawes also provided the voice of Lara Croft in several Tomb Raider video games, including Legend, Anniversary, and Underworld.

Anna Fishko is spearheading Echoes as its creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Original Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett is also working on the spinoff as an executive producer and director. Boat Rocker’s David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg will executive produce alongside Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard.

Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

