Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter Will Star in AMC’s Orphan Black: Echoes

As Tatiana Maslany prepares to make her MCU debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, another Marvel vet is about to visit Maslany’s old haunts in the Orphan Black universe. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that former Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter has been chosen to lead the cast of Orphan Black: Echoes, a new series that acts as a sequel to the original BBC show. Ritter will serve as an executive producer on the follow-up as well.

Echoes will mark Ritter’s first significant TV project since Netflix cancelled Jessica Jones in 2019. More recently, she played a supporting role in the Netflix original film Nightbooks, which premiered last year. Ritter has also continued to hone her skills behind the camera as well. After making her directorial debut on an episode of Jessica Jones season 3, she went on to helm several episodes of Peacock’s The Girl in the Woods in 2021.

Maslany starred in the flagship Orphan Black series as Sarah Manning, a woman who discovered that she was one of several human clones scattered across North America and Europe. Echoes promises to take a similar “deep dive” into the scientific manipulation of humanity with a new group of women who enter each other’s lives and set out uncover the truth behind their identities. Ritter is playing a character named Lucy, whose “unimaginable origin story” drives the show forward.

AMC formally ordered a 10-episode season of Echoes earlier this year. Writer Anna Fishko (Fear the Walking Dead) is acting as the series’ primary showrunner and executive producer. Original Orphan Black creator John Fawcett is also onboard as en executive producer and director. Additionally, Fawcett is re-teaming with a few of his old collaborators, including Boat Rocker executive producers David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will executive produce through Boat Rocker as well.

Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

