Cassian Displays His Contempt For the Empire in a New Andor Preview

In Rogue One, Cassian Andor revealed that he had spent most of his life fighting the Empire and its reign of terror across the galaxy. But it turns out there a more ways to get one over on Palpatine’s minions than by stealing the Death Star plans. Lucasfilm has released a brand new Andor preview scene featuring Diego Luna’s rebel hero discussing his early brushes with the Empire. Unsurprisingly, he doesn’t hide his contempt for the Imperial forces. However, penetrating the enemy’s defenses was easier than even he would have believed.

Recent trailers for Andor have promised a lot of action in the highly-anticipated series. However, the studio chose a more reserved scene to promote next month’s season premiere. The clip shows Cassian getting grilled by Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), who asks about his recent theft from an Imperial naval base. Skarsgård’s character is clearly impressed by Cassian’s reconnaissance skills. Luthen even offers him an extra 1,000 credits to tell him how he managed to pull off the heist. But as Cassian explains, all he had to do was act like he belonged.

You can check out the new clip in the player below.

Cassian goes on to deliver an extended version of the monologue from Andor’s first teaser trailer, explaining how Imperial soldiers are so “fat and satisfied” that they can’t even fathom the idea of someone as low-class as Cassian himself getting past their security. In the long run, this will be Cassian’s most valuable asset as he moves up the ranks of the Rebel Alliance.

Andor will premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ on September 21. The nine remaining episodes will run weekly.

