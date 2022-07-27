Marvel’s New She-Hulk Featurette Reveals Jennifer Walters’ MCU Origin

Anticipation for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is at its height following the release of the show’s new trailer during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The latest preview included a ton of new footage. However, the studio was still dragging its feet when it came to giving us the full rundown of Jennifer Walters’ updated origin story. But ahead of the series’ premiere next month, Marvel has released a new She-Hulk featurette that finally gives us some answers.

In the comics, Jen was shot by mobsters on the same day that her cousin, Bruce Banner, happened to be visiting. With no other donors available, Bruce gave her some of his own blood, resulting in her transformation into the Jade Giantess. However, Marvel seems to have chosen a more streamlined approach to Jen’s origin for the character’s live-action debut. In this version, Jen and Bruce (now back in his human form) will get into a car accident. Fans previously got a taste of this scene in the series’ first trailer back in May. After they both emerge from the wreckage with a few nasty scrapes, their blood mixes together, giving us two gamma-powered heroes instead of just one.

You can check out the new featurette for the series in the player below.

The latest behind-the-scenes look at the series also features several new interviews with the cast and crew. We also get more of an explanation for Jen’s fourth wall breaks, one of which made its way into last weekend’s trailer. As head writer/executive producer Jessica Gao reminds us, these are ripped straight from the comics. But in this case, they allow the show to be “super meta” in its storytelling. Mark Ruffalo adds that these self-referential moments give the series its edge, providing viewers with something that’s both “radical” and “revolutionary.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17.

How do you feel about Marvel’s changes to Jen’s origin story? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

