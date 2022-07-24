Comic-Con: New She-Hulk Trailer Shows Improved CG and Guest Stars

It’s a lesson we should have learned after the first trailer for Ang Lee’s Hulk bowed more than 20 years ago. VFX for gamma-powered superheroes aren’t finished ’till they’re finished. In general, it isn’t fair to judge a show like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on its earliest footage, since the special effects aren’t 100% done. Regardless, that’s exactly what a lot of fans did when the initial teaser came online back in May. But during today’s Comic-Con reveals, Marvel unleashed the second trailer for its last live-action series of the year, and the final result looks so much better.

The trailer’s opening sees Jennifer Walters testing her strength in a variety of ways and practicing yoga, all while Bruce Banner watches her every move. Scenes like this give us a better understanding of the humor that sets She-Hulk apart from other MCU series. In fact, Jen even borrows a page from Deadpool’s book and breaks the fourth wall at least once, much to Bruce’s annoyance.

Beyond these physical training sessions, Jen will also engage in a few courtroom battles in her day job as a lawyer. Her latest gig actually finds her offering legal counsel to superhumans, including Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. the Abomination. Understandably, Jen has a problem with representing the guy who tried to kill her cousin in The Incredible Hulk. But to make matters worse, her new client results in some unwanted press coverage, which throws a wrench into her already chaotic personal life.

Check out the trailer in the player below:

Let’s do this. Watch the brand new trailer for #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yKwL5p4nxO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At some point during the series, Jen will also join a support group for enhanced individuals, which might count some familiar faces among its ranks. However, the trailer saves its biggest surprise for last, when the one and only Daredevil jumps into frame. The scene is cut short before we can see Charlie Cox’s jawline under the mask. But now that he’s moving from Netflix to Disney+, he gets all the benefits of a Marvel Studios budget, including a spiffy new costume and CGI flips.

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tim Roth as Abomination, Jameela Jamil as Titania, and Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17. You can also check out a new poster for the series below.

Are you looking forward to seeing Maslany in action when the series debuts next month? Let us know in the comment section!

Recommended Reading: She-Hulk by Soule & Pulido: The Complete Collection

