Evil Rises in New Trailer For Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Prior to Comic-Con, Amazon Prime has only shown relatively brief trailers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. But you don’t go into Hall H without something new to show the fans, and this is it. The Comic-Con trailer offers the best look yet at the Second Age of Middle-earth. It’s a time of peace between almost all of the races. However, evil rises in the shadows and only a few are aware of the dangers that lie ahead.

Discover the legend that forged the rings. Like this tweet to get reminders when a new episode airs. September 2 on Prime Video. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/XWiDMZTpMN — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 22, 2022

Morfydd Clark stars in the series as Galadriel, a much younger version of the character from the LOTR trilogy. Robert Aramayo also stars as Elrond, with Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, Owain Arthur as Durin IV,

Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, and Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 2.

