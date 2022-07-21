Howard Shore is Composing The Rings of Power’s Theme Music

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power isn’t hosting its Comic-Con panel until tomorrow at 10:30am. Regardless, Amazon Prime has confirmed that at least one veteran of the original franchise is making his triumphant return to Middle-earth this fall. Deadline is reporting that Howard Shore, who composed all six films in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, has written the main title music for the highly-anticipated series. Additionally, the show’s regular scoring duties will fall to Bear McCreary.

Shore’s iconic work on The Fellowship of the Ring and The Return of the King won him Oscars for Best Original Score in 2002 and 2004, respectively. He also shared in The Return of the King’s win for Best Original Song for co-writing “Into the West” with Annie Lennox and Fran Walsh. Most recently, Shore re-teamed with director David Cronenberg on Crimes of the Future, which marked their 18th collaboration together when it hit theaters earlier this year.

“With their deep understanding of the Tolkien legendarium, coupled with two of the greatest musical talents of our age, we’re thrilled that Howard and Bear are joining us on this epic journey to Middle-earth,” said Bob Bowen, Amazon Studios’ Worldwide Head of Music.

McCreary, for the record, has no shortage of big-name franchises on his own resume. He’s best known for his TV work, having composed the music for Battlestar Galactica, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and The Walking Dead. His big-screen accomplishments notably include Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as 10 Cloverfield Lane and its “sequel,” The Cloverfield Paradox. Additionally, McCreary has dabbled in the video game industry with scores for 2018’s God of War reboot and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

“As I set out to compose the score for this series, I strove to honor Howard Shore’s musical legacy,” added McCreary. “When I heard his majestic main title, I was struck by how perfectly his theme and my original score, though crafted separately, fit together so beautifully. I am excited for audiences to join us on this new musical journey to Middle-earth.”

Ahead of The Rings of Power’s debut in just over a month, Amazon has also released two new contributions from McCreary’s score. The tracks serve as themes for Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and the Dark Lord Sauron. Unfortunately (but unsurprisingly), they’re only available to stream on Amazon Music for now.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 2.

Are you happy to hear that Shore is returning to the Lord of the Rings fold? Do you think McCreary is a solid choice to handle the rest of the music? Let us know in the comments down below!

