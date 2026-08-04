Violent Night 2 Trailer Reveals First Look at Kristen Bell’s Mrs. Claus

Violent Night 2 has unveiled its official trailer, offering a brand-new look at Kristen Bell‘s Mrs. Claus. The sequel to the 2022 film is helmed by Tommy Wirkola, who also directed the original.

The official synopsis for Violent Night 2 reads, “When Santa forgets the true meaning of Christmas, he finds himself in the heart of a lively mall community in desperate need of his help. Sapped of his magic, he’ll need another way to take on the goons threatening the mall, and time is running out. Santa has to rediscover his faith in goodness and call in some last-minute reinforcements from the one person no baddie wants to tangle with: Mrs. Claus.”

Check out the Violent Night 2 trailer below (watch more trailers):

David Harbour returns as Santa in the Violent Night sequel

Former Stranger Things star David Harbour will reprise his role of Santa Claus in Violent Night 2, following the events of the first film.

The latest Violent Night 2 trailer shows Santa Claus landing on the naughty list and losing his powers. As he fights for survival against a ruthless gangster, played by Jared Harris, the titular character gets a helping hand from none other than his wife, Mrs. Claus, played by Bell.

Alongside Harbour and Bell, the film also stars Daniela Melchior (Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Emmy winner Joe Pantoliano (The Last of Us, The Sopranos), Andrew Bachelor (The Walking Dead), and AEW professional wrestler Maxwell Friedman (The Iron Claw, Happy Gilmore 2).

Kelly McCormick and David Leitch are the producers on the action comedy. Pat Casey and Josh Miller wrote the screenplay.

When the first Violent Night movie came out four years ago, it mostly received a positive reaction from critics as well as fans. It currently holds a 74% Tomatometer score and an 88% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was also a box office hit, earning over $75 million worldwide against a budget of $20 million.

Violent Night 2 arrives in theaters on December 4, 2026.

Originally reported by Mintu Kumar Tomar on ComingSoon.net.