Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Theory Explains How [Spoilers] Remember Peter Now

Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have already answered its biggest mystery, and most fans completely missed it. One X-Men scene from nearly a decade ago could explain exactly how Ned and MJ started remembering Peter Parker.

Here’s how Jean Grey could have made Ned and MJ remember Peter Parker

Jean Grey‘s history in Fox’s X-Men films provides a clear blueprint for how she restored MJ and Ned’s memories in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In X-Men: Apocalypse, Jean Grey touches Logan’s head and tells Scott, “Just gave him back a piece of his past.” She essentially returned fragments of Wolverine’s erased memories through direct psychic contact, as noted by The Geeky Cast.

Brand New Day mirrors this sequence almost exactly through Jean’s interactions with both MJ and Peter. Earlier in the film, Jean possesses MJ’s body, gaining direct psychic access to her mind. Jean also spends significant time inside Peter’s mind, where she discovers his deepest memories, including Aunt May’s death.

The film drops visual clues that support this theory during Jean’s psychic bubble sequence. MJ starts crying while frozen in Jean’s radius despite having no conscious memory of Peter. She later appears holding the Black Dahlia necklace Peter gave her in Far From Home while sitting on a rooftop, smiling.

Jean’s bubble trapped everyone within a certain radius, including both MJ and Ned. During this moment, Jean simultaneously occupied Peter’s mind and controlled the surrounding crowd. Her access to Peter’s memories of MJ and Ned, combined with her direct psychic link to MJ, created the perfect conditions for memory transfer.

Jean’s powers can canonically restore repressed or erased memories. She potentially gave MJ and Ned the opportunity to access their memories again, either deliberately or accidentally. Ned’s reaction during the handshake scene and MJ’s emotional connection to the necklace both suggest Jean planted memory fragments in their subconscious minds during the bubble sequence.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.