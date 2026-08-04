Superman’s Jimmy Olsen Spin-off Casts Ghosts Actor as Its Female Lead

Production on the DC Universe’s latest offbeat series is gathering pace. The untitled Jimmy Olsen spin-off from James Gunn’s Superman has got a major piece of its cast, bringing a familiar comedic face into the chaotic world of Metropolis journalism.

DC’s Jimmy Olsen series expands its cast further with Mary Holland

Mary Holland, best known for her recurring role on the hit CBS sitcom Ghosts, has reportedly signed on as the female lead in the upcoming HBO Max series. She will play a character named Sandra. The studio has not officially confirmed the casting.

Holland steps into a project that already promises a radical change from traditional superhero fare. The series, which stars Skyler Gisondo reprising his big-screen role as the Daily Planet’s eager photographer, adopts the style of a true-crime docuseries. This mockumentary approach will see Jimmy Olsen hosting an investigative deep dive into the colourful villains of the DC pantheon.

Season one’s focus will squarely be on a classic antagonist. Holland joins the previously announced Jimmy Tatro, who reportedly will play Gorilla Grodd. The hyper-intelligent telepathic ape, created in 1959 by John Broome and Carmine Infantino, possesses immense psychic powers and a long-standing ambition to conquer both simian and human worlds. The Flash has often stood in his way.

Moreover, the creative engine behind this unusual tone comes from Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the minds behind Netflix’s acclaimed true-crime satire American Vandal. They serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners. DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are also executive producing, with Galen Vaisman overseeing the project for Warner Bros. Television.

All in all, Mary Holland brings substantial comedy credentials to the role of Sandra. Beyond her current work on Ghosts and Netflix’s The Little House on the Prairie reboot, her résumé includes Apple’s The Big Door Prize, Annapurna’s Nightbitch, and the Netflix series Woman in the House opposite Kristen Bell. She is currently filming The Earliest Show for Amplify Pictures (via Deadline).