Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Opens With $38.5 Million

The good news for Dungeons & Dragons fans is that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opened with $38.5 million and took the top spot at the weekend box office. However, its reign may be cut short due to the arrival of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in two days. That video game adaptation is expected top the box office from Wednesday, April 5 to Easter Sunday, April 9. And unless Honor Among Thieves has a strong hold, this franchise reboot won’t get a strong mandate for a sequel.

John Wick: Chapter 4 cooled off a bit from its big opening weekend and fell 62% in its second weekend with $28.2 million. That brings its cumulative total to $122.8 million in its second place finish for the weekend. In the third slot, Scream VI is closing in on $100 million after adding $5.3 million to its total. It currently stands at $98.2 million over four weeks.

The Biblical drama, His Only Son, did well in limited release. It opened with $5.3 million in fourth place. Rounding out the top five, Creed III finished with $5 million, bringing its total to $148.5 million. At this point, Creed IV is looking pretty likely.

That brings us to a film that is almost certainly not going to get a sequel: Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In its third weekend, the DC sequel fell to sixth place with $4.7 million, and $53.5 million. At this rate, it may finish below $60 million in North America. For perspective, Morbius had $73.9 million when it bombed last year. Warner Bros. is going to lose a lot of money on Fury of the Gods. The only question is how much it will lose.

In a very limited release, A Thousand and One took the seventh slot with $1.8 million in its opening weekend. Sony’s 65 followed in eighth place with $1.58 million and $30.5 million to date. Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania landed in ninth place with $1.23 million, and it may drop out of the top ten next weekend. At $212 million to date, it will probably fall short of matching the $216 million that Ant-Man and the Wasp had in 2019. It is also likely to fail to break even theatrically, a rarity for Marvel Studios.

And finally, in tenth place, Jesus Revolution had $1 million, raising its six week total to $50.9 million.

