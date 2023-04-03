Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – What Did You Think?!

Warning: The comment section of this post will have spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves!

Paramount and Hasbro placed a bet that the terrible Dungeons & Dragons film from 23 years ago wouldn’t keep people away from a new movie. And this past weekend, that bet paid off with a first place finish at the box office, along with some surprisingly strong reviews. And now, it’s your turn to roll for initiative and pass judgment. This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

For all of our previous coverage about this film, click here. You can also read our official review.

Chris Pine may never get to headline another Star Trek movie, but he seems right at home in D&D as the rogue bard, Edgin Darvis. Similarly, Michelle Rodriguez felt like a natural as Edgin’s best friend, the barbarian warrior, Holga Kilgore. The rest of their party, Simon Aumar (Justice Smith) and Doric (Sophia Lillis), were also well-chosen. Additionally, Regé-Jean Page’s Xenk Yendar stole the show during his relatively brief screen time.

Directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (The Jonathans?) largely embraced comedy over fantasy, but not to the point of farce. Instead, it’s a lively adventure that may actually become a real movie franchise. That said, my personal favorite moment wasn’t anything to do with the primary characters. It was the small cameo featuring the characters from a very different Dungeons & Dragons adaptation.

Now it’s your turn to leave your reviews for the Dungeons & Dragons movie in the comment section below!

