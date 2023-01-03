Meet “Mommy” In the First Evil Dead Rise Poster

Three out of the four Evil Dead movies have taken place in and around a cabin in the woods. However, the upcoming fifth film, Evil Dead Rise, is bringing the Deadite horror to the city. And in the first Evil Dead Rise poster, it looks like the primary Deadlite will be an undead mother named Ellie.

According to the previous films, you don’t have to die to become a Deadite. The evil just needs a way in. Regardless, once infected, the newly transformed Deadites rarely recover with their bodies and souls intact. And despite the apparent love of her children, we’re not holding out much hope for Ellie.

Additionally, New Line Cinema has revealed that the new trailer for the film will debut tomorrow. In the meantime, here’s a clip where the youngest girl in the family looks in on her “mommy.”

A little peek at what’s to come. New trailer for Evil Dead Rise arrives tomorrow. #EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/B2Lj45AHVp — Evil Dead (@EvilDead) January 3, 2023

Alyssa Sutherland will star in the film as Ellie, while Lily Sullivan will co-headline the movie as her sister, Beth. Gabrielle Echols will also co-star alongside Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Mia Challis, Tai Wano, Jayden Daniels, and Billy Reynolds-McCarthy.

Evil Dead Rise will open in theaters on April 21, 2023.

What do you think about the new poster and clip? Let us know in the comment section below!

