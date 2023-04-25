Evil Dead Rise – What Did You Think?!

Warning: The comment section of this post will have spoilers for Evil Dead Rise!

It’s been a decade since the Deadites were on the big screen in the 2013 reboot (requel?) of Evil Dead. Now, the Deadites are back, and it’s time to talk about their return as well as the two sisters who are at the heart of the story. This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Evil Dead Rise.

Even before the Book of the Dead rolls around, the sisters, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and Beth (Lily Sullivan), have problems with their own lives and with each other. Ellie is barely making ends meet to provide for her kids, while Beth has good reasons to be terrified of becoming a mother. At least right up until Beth has real reasons to be scared when the forces of darkness tear apart her family.

It was also surprising just how much fun Deadite Ellie is as villain. This is still a relatively low-budget horror film, but the makeup of Deadite Ellie was so good that it was genuinely disconcerting when she used her real voice. Conversely, Sullivan got to follow in Ash’s footsteps, so to speak. And Sullivan may have an action movie career after this if she’s not done with the horror genre.

Evil Dead Rise wasn’t as intense as Fede Álvarez’s Evil Dead remake, or as funny as Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead trilogy. But for what little resources it had, and considering that this was originally just a HBO Max original, it’s impressive on its own terms.

