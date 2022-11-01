Bruce Campbell Reveals the First Image From Evil Dead Rise

How’s this for an October surprise? New info about the next Evil Dead installment has been scarce since writer/director Lee Cronin announced that filming had wrapped over a year ago. But in honor of All Hallow’s Eve, Ash Williams himself decided to gift fans with the best treat of all. Taking to his Twitter account earlier today, Bruce Campbell shared the first official photo from Evil Dead Rise. You can check out the new image below.

The photo shows one of the franchise’s iconic Deadites looking through a peephole. It’s hard to say who we’re looking at here. Regardless, the new film plans on bringing a host of new characters into the Evil Dead canon. The story follows a young woman named Beth (Lily Sullivan), who visits her sister, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), in Los Angeles and discovers the infamous Book of the Dead in the depths of her apartment building. Other cast members include Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis. Unfortunately, Campbell isn’t reprising his role as Ash in the film. Instead, he’s executive producing the movie alongside Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi.

Trick or treat, Deadites. Here is the first peek at Evil Dead Rise – in theaters April 21. #EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/COq0Uml7uk — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) October 31, 2022

Before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Evil Dead Rise was being developed as an HBO Max original movie. But with new CEO David Zaslav moving away from streaming exclusives, the studio confirmed back in August that it will hit the big screen next year. WB also screened the first teaser for the film at June’s CineEurope event. The trailer still hasn’t shown up online. However, rumor has it that the audience’s enthusiastic response to the footage played a big role in convincing the studio to roll the dice on a theatrical release.

Evil Dead Rise will open in theaters on April 21, 2023.

