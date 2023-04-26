Evil Dead: The Game Unleashes a New Trailer For GOTY Edition

The Evil Dead franchise is back in theaters this month with Evil Dead Rise devouring expectations at the box office. But for anyone who watched all the Deadite slaying and felt left out, Saber Interactive has the perfect solution. As of today, the Game of the Year Edition of Evil Dead: The Game is available to purchase on Steam, and the studio just premiered a new trailer for the release showcasing all the bonus features that come along with it. And yes, there’s lots of blood.

Saber previously released the game in May of last year and spent the next several months unleashing a slew of post-launch content for over 3 million players to sink their teeth into. Fortunately, the Game of the Year Edition comes pre-loaded with all of these DLC packs. Payable options range from 4v1 to Splatter Royale to a handful of single-player missions that require an internet connection. But either way, it looks as though fans can keep killing their enemies however they like, whether by using a chainsaw, a gun, a scythe, or by simply mowing them down with Ash Williams’ trusty Oldsmobile.

You can watch the new trailer in the player below.

Additionally, the developers have released an all-new DLC pack dubbed Who’s Your Daddy?, which finally brings Ash’s father, Brock Williams, and the demon Baal — played by Lee Majors and Joel Tobeck, respectively, on Ash vs. Evil Dead — into the fold. The update also includes new skins for Ash (“Ashy Slashy”), Pablo (“El Brujo”), and Amanda Fisher (“Duty Calls”).

Evil Dead: The Game – Game of the Year Edition is available to own on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is also currently in the works for a later date.

