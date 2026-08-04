Mary Egida Rivera Who Played Ned’s Lola in Spider-Man: No Way Home Dies

Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Mary Egida Rivera has passed away. She played Lola, the Filipino grandmother of Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) in the movie. Her family revealed that she was placed on life support after suffering a stroke.

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Mary Egida Rivera dies at 82

Egida Rivera reportedly died peacefully at age 82 on April 15, 2026, in Honolulu. A family member told TMZ that she suffered a stroke and was in critical condition. They said that after speaking with doctors, they were informed that even if Rivera wakes up from the coma, her prognosis won’t be “good.” Taking the tough decision, the family decided to remove her from life support.

According to the obituary, she was a retired Missionary for the church. She is survived by her husband, Alejandro Rivera; children, Carmela Jones (Jay), Paul Rivera (Leilani), Edwin Rivera, Angela Kelly (Jaime); 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. It’s learnt that the family encouraged her to audition for Ned’s Lola and that she was very proud of appearing in the movie.

In the 2024 movie, Lola appears when MJ and Ned wait for Peter Parker after the battle at Happy Hogan’s apartment. At the time, Ned accidentally opens an interdimensional portal. Lola is shocked and immediately says that her belief that magic runs in their family is true. Through the portal comes a Peter Parker, but eventually it’s learnt that he’s from another dimension (Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man).

Lola screams and throws a pillow at the Spidey variant before hurrying to get away. Garfield’s webhead explains to everyone that he means no harm before showcasing his superhero tactics. When he stuck to the ceiling, Lola asked him to remove the cobwebs in the corner. She says this dialogue in Tagalog, with Ned translating it. Eventually, the web-head does help her out with the cobwebs, with Lola further appreciating him.

Originally reported by Shazmeen Navrange on ComingSoon.