New James Bond Actor Odds Reveal a Clear Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig

The next James Bond hunt has been ongoing ever since Daniel Craig‘s exit. The English actor’s final run as 007 ended in No Time to Die. Action Network has been tracking the odds of who will become the next Bond. A new update gives us a clear favorite among the actors.

According to Action Network’s latest report, Callum Turner has reclaimed the top spot with +146 odds, giving him an implied probability of 40.68%. The Masters of the Air star first reached that position back in September 2025, after which he lost it to Anthony Boyle and Jacob Elordi. With the new odds, the British actor sits comfortably back at No.1.

Auditions for James Bond are ongoing. The next round of Bond auditions is expected to continue later this month. Amazon, which bought the franchise rights, is reportedly looking to lock in a new 007 before the end of this year. The studio also plans to start production on the next movie in 2027.

Top contenders to become the new James Bond actor

Behind Turner, Tom Francis holds the second spot with +333 odds. The Olivier Award-winning Sunse Boulevard star reportedly auditioned for the role, helping him climb up the bookmaker’s list quickly.

Following Francis is Louis Partridge in third place with +455 odds. Famous for his role in Enola Holmes films, he would become the youngest actor ever to play Bond if chosen. The top five is rounded out by Harris Dickinson (+500) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (+567). Taylor-Johnson previously spent the longest time as bookmakers’ favorite before the fictional British secret agent franchise underwent major changes under Amazon’s acquisition.

Photo Credit: Apple Studios

The top 10 list from the tracker includes names like Jack Lowden, Jacob Elordi, Arty Froushan, Dónal Finn, and Leo Suter. The report also mentioned that Craig, who spent 15 years playing 007 in the franchise, was not among the leading favorites before his selection as Bond.

While betting odds don’t actually confirm who will take on the role, they do reflect the buzz surrounding the casting process. With auditions underway, we can expect new names for the next James Bond actor.

Originally reported by Manoj Chekkilla on ComingSoon.