New Dracula Movie Trailer Readies Horror Fans for Terrifying Take on Classic Story

A new Dracula movie trailer has just dropped. It unveils another chilling version of the iconic character. The blood-sucking villain created by Bram Stoker returns to the screen in the upcoming horror flick, Dracula: The Night Around Us.

Written and directed by Chris Schwab, Dracula: The Night Around Us will make its UK Premiere at Tubi FrightFest. The movie will be screened as part of the Discovery Screen One strand on Sunday, August 30. It is a modern retelling of Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic horror novel of the same name, starring Eric Toms, Marlene Mc’Cohen, Spencer Weitzel, Raelan Mackiewicz and Brent Jones.

Check out the Dracula: The Night Around Us trailer below:

What do we see in the new Dracula movie trailer?

Schwab’s Dracula: The Night Around Us follows Dr. John Seward, who works with criminally insane patients at an asylum. A troubled man, Seward finally begins to find comfort in his blossoming connection with his new neighbor, Mina, and her little daughter, Lucy. However, an evil entity lurking beneath the city’s sewers is now threatening to tear their lives apart. Dracula, who is raising a legion of undead brides, selects Lucy as his next target.

The trailer zooms into an eerie shot of a young girl in white, presumably Lucy, while Seward delivers a chilling monologue. “Lives,” he begins, “no matter how small, the taking of a life, the blood, the soul, gifts of life eternal. It is known even in scripture for the blood is the life. You’ll know soon enough. The master will make sure of it.”

Image Credit: Strike Media

The clip also features a montage of other unsettling shots from the movie, sharing the first look at the cast members.

In a recent statement about his new movie, director Chris Schwab said, “Dracula is a timeless story. He added, “We’re thrilled to have been able to put a unique spin on one of cinema’s most iconic horrors.”

Originally reported by Namrata Ghosh on ComingSoon.