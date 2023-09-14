Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Trailer Previews the DCEU’s Last Hurrah

DC has released the first full Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer for the upcoming DC Studios sequel led by Jason Momoa. The film will debut in theaters on Wednesday, December 20.

The trailer shows Arthur Curry/Aquaman as he adjusts to his new life as both a father and the King of Atlantis. When David Kane/Black Manta returns to try and destroy everything Aquaman cares about, Curry frees his brother Orm/Ocean Master to help him protect the things and people he loves.

Check out the new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer below:

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom about?

“Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all,” the official Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom synopsis reads. “This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahoo Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park, Vincent Regan, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore, and Pilou Asbæk.