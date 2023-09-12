The Marvels Reveals New IMAX Poster, Promo

Marvel Studios has released a new poster and promotional video to advertise the IMAX release of its upcoming feature film The Marvels.

The IMAX promo features new footage from the next big-screen entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which bows in November as a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. This time around, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is joined by fellow MCU heroes Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). Carol’s longtime ally Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is also back in the mix, having most recently appeared in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

Check out the IMAX promo for The Marvels below:

Meanwhile, the new IMAX poster for The Marvels shows Carol standing front and center, flanked by Monica and Kamala. Each hero is seen radiating a different form of energy. Check it out below:

THE MARVELS. © 2023 MARVEL.

“The Marvels was made to be experienced in IMAX, including more than 30 minutes of IMAX exclusive 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio — featuring up to 26% more picture in select sequences throughout the film,” a press release reads. The MCU sequel is one of three films set to take over IMAX screens this fall following the recent delay of Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two. The Marvels will be joined in IMAX by Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and the Apple/Paramount release Killers of the Flower Moon.

What is The Marvels about?

The Marvels is directed by Candyman helmer Nia DaCosta from a screenplay she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. “In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” an official synopsis for the film reads.

“But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe,” it continues. “When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.'”

The Marvels opens in theaters on Friday, November 10.