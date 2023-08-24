Dune: Part Two Delayed to 2024, Aquaman 2 Stays Put

Warner Bros. Pictures has delayed a number of its upcoming films, including the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has delayed Dune: Part Two from November 3, 2023 to March 15, 2024. Additionally, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has moved from March 15, 2024 to April 12, 2024. Finally, the animated feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has been delayed a whopping eight months from April 12, 2024 to December 13, 2024.

That being said, with the exception of Dune: Part Two, all of Warner Bros. Pictures’ late-2023 tentpoles are staying put. Wonka — starring Dune lead Timothée Chalamet — is still due to hit theaters later this year on December 15. Similarly, DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still coming out on December 20, while The Color Purple is still set for December 25. Aquaman 2 keeping its December release date is somewhat surprising, at it was previously reported that the superhero sequel could be moved again in the likely event of Dune: Part Two’s delay.

