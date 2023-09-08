The Marvels IMAX Screenings Confirmed Following Dune 2 Delay

IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond recently confirmed that a trio of movies, including Marvel Studios‘ The Marvels, will take over the screens previously slated for Dune: Part Two before it moved to 2024.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Gelfond revealed that in place of Denis Villeneuve’s hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Dune, IMAX will instead screen the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie — The Marvels — as well as The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring Killers of the Flower Moon. Taylor Swift’s concert tour movie will also hit IMAX screens in October.

“Now that it moved, we can play all three, and we have a great title next year in Dune,” Gelfond stated, implying that Dune: Part Two will have a presence on IMAX when it opens next year on March 15, 2024. “Our customers don’t sit around and shake their heads, and I certainly don’t do that because given what we are and what our brand represents, it’s highly likely that we’ll fill things in.”

Brie Larson returns as Captain Marvel

The Marvels is the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, with Oscar winner Brie Larson back in the role of cosmic superhero Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. However, The Marvels will also serve as follow-ups to the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, and Secret Invasion, continuing the respective storylines of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)

In the upcoming movie, which will be released as part of Phase 5 of the MCU, Nick Fury helps bring together the three superheroes after their powers become entangled with one another. This leads the trio on a cosmic adventure to uncover the mysterious force sabotaging them, which brings them to the doorstep of the new Kree warlord, Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels opens in theaters on November 10, 2023.