The Batman 2 Reportedly Delays Filming Into 2024

Filming for the upcoming DC Studios sequel The Batman 2 has apparently been delayed into 2024.

Is The Batman 2 being delayed?

World of Reel reports filming on the DC superhero sequel has been delayed four months — from November 2023 to March 2024. No reason has been given for The Batman 2‘s delay, though the outlet speculates that “it could have something to do with the writers strike.”

When production resumes, filming will once again take place in the United Kingdom.

Little is known about the plot of The Batman: Part II so far, though Robert Pattinson is set to return as the titular Dark Knight. The first film teased the possibility of Barry Keoghan’s Joker appearing again and Paul Dano’s Riddler is still alive at Arkham, so one (or both) of these iconic antagonists could make a return in the sequel.

The first film, The Batman, released in 2022 and stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Ferrell as Oswald Cobblepot/ Penguin.