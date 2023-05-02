Margot Robbie Fantastic Four Role Reportedly Offered for MCU Movie

Following casting rumors about Adam Driver and Mila Kunis’ involvement in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four movie, Margot Robbie is now rumored to be in the running for one of the highly-anticipated project’s leading roles.

Who will Margot Robbie play in the MCU?

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios has reportedly offered the role of Sue Storm/Invisible Woman to Oscar nominee Margot Robbie. This report was also corroborated by MyTimeToShineHello, another Marvel insider on Twitter.

Robbie is best known for her performance as Harley Quinn in DC movies such as The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. Her future in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe is currently unknown. However, Gunn previously expressed his desire to work with Robbie again. Apart from Robbie, Kunis, Jodie Comer, and Allison Williams were actresses rumored to be frontrunners for Sue Storm.

WandaVision’s Matt Shakman is directing the MCU reboot from a screenplay being rewritten by Josh Friedman. The new script is based on a draft from Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was slated to direct but dropped out to take a break from superhero films. Production on the Fantastic Four movie is expected to begin in early 2024.

Official casting for Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four hasn’t been announced yet. But The Office alum John Krasinski appeared as a variant of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Adam Driver is also rumored to be attached to the project. The Star Wars alum is reportedly being offered the official MCU Reed Richards role. Meanwhile, Elvis breakout Austin Butler is reportedly eyeing the role of Human Torch.

The Fantastic Four comic debuted in 1961. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, it was the first superhero team title produced by Marvel Comics. The series popularized characters like Sue Storm and Doctor Doom.

The film is scheduled to make its debut on February 14, 2025, as part of Phase Six of the MCU.