Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot Starts Filming Next Year

Of all the projects Marvel currently has in the works, Fantastic Four might be the most highly-anticipated of the whole bunch. Having launched the Marvel Universe in 1961, there’s a lot of pressure to do right by the characters, especially since their last few cinematic exploits have been anything but impressive. Luckily, the filmmakers have approximately one full year to get things ready before cameras finally roll. During a conversation with The Wrap, director Matt Shakman revealed that Fantastic Four will begin production in early 2024.

Shakman came aboard Fantastic Four last summer after previously working with Marvel on WandaVision, which earned him two Emmy nominations in 2021. Taking on the job meant he had to vacate his role as the director of Paramount’s fourth Star Trek entry. Regardless, Shakman’s relationship with the former studio made it easy to choose between the two films.

“I had a great time working on Star Trek for a little over a year, working closely with J.J. Abrams and everyone at Paramount,” said Shakman. “I love that franchise, and I love that cast that J.J. put together, and it would have been an unbelievable pleasure to work with them on the fourth installment there. But movies have different journeys and momentums and and schedules are a little bit mercurial, and so when the Fantastic Four opportunity came up, it was just too hard to pass up, and to go back home to Marvel, a place that I worked on WandaVision at, with those people who are wonderful collaborators.”

Aside from his Marvel commitments, Shakman also directed the first two episodes of Legendary’s upcoming MonsterVerse series, which will eventually air on Apple TV+. In a separate interview with Collider, he revealed that he still has “a few more months” left on that show before he can segue over to Fantastic Four. He also addressed recent speculation about film’s cast, insisting that no one has been hired yet.

“All the casting stuff you see is just rumors,” he added. “We are early in our process there. We have nothing to announce right now, and certainly, when we do we’ll let you know.”

Fantastic Four will hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

Are you excited for the reboot to start shooting next year? Let us know in the comment section below!

