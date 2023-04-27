Sigourney Weaver Once Again Rules Out an Alien Return

No matter how many action stars of old return to the franchises that made them household names (see: Harrison Ford, Tobey Maguire, Michael Keaton, etc.), it’s really starting to look as though this semi-exclusive club will never include Sigourney Weaver. With at least two major Alien projects on the horizon, fans have been hoping to see Weaver finally get a chance to reprise her iconic role as Ellen Ripley, who hasn’t shown up onscreen since 1997. Regardless, we can officially nix Fede Álvarez’s upcoming standalone installment from the list of possibilities.

Álvarez just released a photo on Twitter confirming that his Alien movie is officially in production. But in a new interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar+), Weaver denied any involvement with that film or any other Alien spinoffs currently in the works, believing her Xenomorph hunting days are firmly behind her.

“There are all kinds of younger actors taking this kind of role,” said Weaver. “And there was an Alien [film] that I really wanted to do with Neill Blomkamp and we didn’t get to do that, but, you know, that ship has sailed. I’m very happy doing what I’m doing. I put in my time in space!”

Blomkamp (District 9) spent years working on his own Alien feature, which was apparently titled Alien: Awakening. Aside from Weaver, Michael Biehn was also in line to reprise his role as Corporal Dwayne Hicks from 1986’s Aliens. Other rumors indicated that Blomkamp’s movie would have followed the events of that film and ignored the subsequent two installments. However, the project was seemingly derailed by Ridley Scott’s plans for another prequel entry taking place in the same continuity as Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

Although she won’t appear in Álvarez’s movie, Weaver’s influence will still be felt in different ways. The new film stars Cailee Spaeny in the lead role, continuing the franchise’s tradition of introducing strong female protagonists, something Weaver once again praised Scott for doing back in 1979.

“I think Ridley has a lot to do with [the longevity of Ellen Ripley and Alien],” added Weaver. “They made Ripley a woman, without making her this helpless creature. Because I think I was very lucky. These were men who were creating this woman character, but they liked and respected strong women.”

20th Century Studios hasn’t announced a premiere date for Álvarez’s Alien film, but it might be released as a Hulu exclusive.

Are you still hoping to see Weaver return as Ripley in a future Alien installment? Let us know in the comment section below!

