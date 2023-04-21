Being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means constantly being asked about the MCU even when pushing other projects. Case in point, Elizabeth Olsen is making the publicity rounds this week to promote her new HBO Max miniseries, Love & Death, but the big question everyone asks is when she will return to Marvel. After headlining WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff, Olsen’s character became the Scarlet Witch and seemingly met her end in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen has said numerous times that she wants to return. But according to Olsen, she doesn’t even have a contract with Marvel.

While appearing on The Today Show this week, Olsen once again fielded questions about when she will be back in the MCU. In response, Olsen said “it’s a hard question for me to answer because I feel like my words are always twisted every time I answer it, but like… my no twist zone [answer] is ‘Yes I hope so.'”

“I have no idea,” continued Olsen. “When I say that, it’s not because I have a loaded answer. It’s because I say, ‘Yes I hope so,’ and I mean it at face value… There’s no contract. There you go.”

During a separate appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Olsen related the story of one of her stunts in the Doctor Strange sequel. She also noted that she no longer sees the point in doing stunts herself.

“There is one in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where I had to be dropped from 30 feet up and land,” recalled Olsen. “They wanted to drop me pretty quickly so that it looked like it had an impact, but I kept landing like Peter Pan, kind of like fencing? I was like, ‘Just use the double. This is so ridiculous — there is a double for a reason. Like, face replace…’ They do it all the time. And they used it.”

