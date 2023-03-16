Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Hopes For Scarlet Witch’s MCU Return

The last time Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch showed up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she was seemingly crushed under the ruins of Mount Wundagore. But let’s face it, she’s bound to come back to the franchise at some point, no matter how awkward it is following her murderous actions. It doesn’t seem like Marvel has appraised Elizabeth Olsen of their future plans for her character, but she already has a few hopes of her own.

Wanda’s journey throughout Phase 4 was fraught with trauma, from her sitcom fantasies in WandaVision to her eventual killing spree in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Regardless, Olsen still believes that she can atone for her misdeeds.

“We can do anything with her now!” said Olsen in a new interview with ScreenRant. “I feel like we’ve done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there’s a lot more humor to be had with her. She’s often the emotion of a story, and I’m curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption.”

By the time Wanda met her “demise” in Multiverse of Madness, she had amassed a pretty high body count, including several Kamar-Taj trainees along with interdimensional variants of Reed Richards, Charles Xavier, Black Bolt, and others. So the idea of her coming back with more humor this time seems like a reach. However, a redemption arc isn’t necessarily out of the question, especially if her powers end up being the key to defeating Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers films.

For now, Marvel is currently plotting two additional WandaVision spinoffs. The first, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, began filming earlier this year with Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha Harkness. And while the studio has yet to confirm if it’s actually happening, Paul Bettany’s Vision is reportedly coming back in a Vision Quest series. This show would presumably follow up on his most recent appearance in WandaVision’s final episode.

Do you think Olsen’s character can afford to crack jokes when she returns to the MCU? Let us know in the comment section below!

