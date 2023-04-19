Damon Lindelof Calls His Star Wars Script a ‘Labor of Love’

Last month, Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof and his co-writer, Justin Britt-Gibson, left their Star Wars project after they turned in the latest draft of their script. The project in question turned out to be the upcoming New Jedi Order-era film that will bring back Daisy Ridley as Rey for a sequel that takes place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. Lindelof hasn’t said much about it since the movie was announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe. But while speaking with Variety, Lindelof called his script “a true labor of love.”

“The movie is still happening, but unfortunately not with me,” added Lindelof while attending the premiere of his new Peacock series, Mrs. Davis. “I wish them all the best of luck. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is an incredible director, and I can’t wait to see what she comes up with.”

Shortly after Lindelof and Britt-Gibson left the project, Lucasfilm hired Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to take over the script. At Celebration, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy indicated that Knight’s script may be finished as soon as next month.

According to Kennedy, the film takes place at a time when Rey has become a Jedi Master, but the rest of the Jedi are in disarray. However, it’s unclear why the Jedi are in such bad shape considering that Rey was the only confirmed Jedi at the end of The Rise of Skywalker. But presumably there have been other Jedi who have come into their powers since then.

For now, Lucasfilm has not set a date for the untitled New Jedi Order film. But it is expected to be the first Star Wars movie to be in theaters since 2019.

Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

