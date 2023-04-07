Dave Filoni and James Mangold Will Direct New Star Wars Films

After several false starts, the Star Wars franchise is set to return to the big screen. Via Variety, at Star Wars Celebration London, Lucasfilm announced that fan-favorite directors Dave Filoni and James Mangold will helm new Star Wars films. That’s in addition to the previously revealed movie by director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy that will take place beyond the timeframe of the sequel trilogy.

Daisy Ridley came out on stage as it was announced that she will reprise her role as Rey, the keeper of the Jedi legacy, and the woman behind a new Jedi Order in the currently untitled sequel-era project. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight recently signed on to write the script, shortly after Damon Lindelof and his co-writer, Justin Britt-Gibson left the project.

Mangold, who recently directed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will tackle an entirely different era in his Star Wars film. It’s set 25,000 years in the past, and the tone was described as a “Biblical epic” about the origins of the Force.

As for Filoni, his film is the long-rumored crossover project that will bring characters from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka together for a climatic event. This will be Filoni’s feature film directorial debut, after previously helming episodes of the Star Wars live-action TV shows. Jon Favreau, Filoni’s frequent Star Wars collaborator, will produce the film.

Lucasfilm didn’t set a date for any of these films. However, the sequel-era movie appears to be the furthest along of the three.

Are you glad to hear that Dave Filoni and James Mangold will direct new Star Wars movies? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.