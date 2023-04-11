Lucasfilm Shares Some Details About Rey’s New Jedi Order

One of the big announcements out of Star Wars Celebration Europe was that Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey Skywalker in a new Star Wars sequel that is set years after the events of Rise of Skywalker. While speaking with IGN, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shed some light on what’s facing Rey’s New Jedi Order.

“We’re 15 years out from Rise of Skywalker, so we’re post-war, post-First Order, and the Jedi are in disarray,” said Kennedy. “There’s a lot of discussion around, ‘Who are the Jedi? What are they doing? What’s the state of the galaxy?’ She’s attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order, based on the books, based on what she promised Luke, so that’s where we’re going.”

This raises a few questions. First, who are the Jedi besides Rey? And why are they in disarray? During the initial announcement, it was confirmed that Rey will be a Jedi Master in this time frame. But surely there are some Jedi Knights below Rey in the hierarchy.

Kennedy was also somewhat noncommittal about Mark Hamill reprising his role as Luke Skywalker as either a Force ghost or for a flashback cameo. Regardless, Kennedy indicated that Luke’s impact on Rey will continue to be felt.

“I don’t know if we’ll spend a lot of time in flashbacks or [on] Force ghosts or things like that,” noted Kennedy. “But certainly, the spirit of what he represents to her is going to be significant.”

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct the untitled New Jedi Order film. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the current draft of the script. Damon Lindelof and his co-writer, Justin Britt-Gibson, handled the previous draft. For now, there is no release date for the project.

