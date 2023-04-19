Ryan Reynolds Teases a ‘Completely New’ Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman’s passion for Wolverine kept him playing the adamantium-clawed mutant in nine X-Men movies released over a 17-year period. But once Logan premiered in 2017, it looked as though he was finally ready to leave the character behind. That was true until last year, when Jackman agreed to return for Deadpool 3 opposite Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson. And while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds explained how he, director Shawn Levy, and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick managed to coax Jackman out of retirement by presenting him with a fresh take on his most famous role.

“We’ve wanted to do this for decades… it’s weirdly the perfect time,” said Reynolds. “I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet. Timing’s the big one. I think he was ready. I think he was excited.”

.@VancityReynolds jokes about keeping up with @RealHughJackman's physique as they prepare for #Deadpool3: "He's clearly obsessed with his own body" ?? — watch his full interview with @morganhoffman here: https://t.co/Or0AeSpH8n pic.twitter.com/ANd2UV5R5E — ET Canada (@ETCanada) April 17, 2023

“And what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do,” continued Reynolds.

So far, all we know about Deadpool 3’s Wolverine is that he’ll be “grumpier” and, thanks to the magic of time travel, his death in Logan won’t be undone. Aside from Reynolds and Jackman, the sequel is bringing back several other performers from 20th Century Fox’s first two Deadpool movies, including Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, and Karan Soni as Dopinder. The film will also introduce new characters portrayed by Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin, the latter of whom is playing a villain.

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

How do you think Wolverine will be different in the upcoming sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.