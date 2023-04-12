Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic Return For Deadpool 3

It’s official: two more Deadpool cast members are back for Deadpool 3. Deadline is reporting that Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic have closed their deals to return for the upcoming Marvel Studios sequel. As recently as a week ago, Baccarin noted that she didn’t know if she would be back because she and Marvel had not come to terms.

Baccarin portrayed Vanessa, the girlfriend of Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in the first two films. Although Vanessa was murdered in the opening moments of Deadpool 2, she returned in the post-credits scene when Wade changed the past and saved her life.

Kapicic is reprising his role as Colossus, the one member of the X-Men who actually seems to like Deadpool. However, Colossus’ attempts to recruit Deadpool to the team have always ended in disaster.

Other Deadpool supporting players Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams recently signed on to return as Dopinder and Blind Al, respectively. Regardless, Deadline’s report notes that it is unknown if Brianna Hildebrand will reprise her role as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Emma Corrin co-stars in Deadpool 3 as the villain, while Matthew Macfadyen has an undisclosed role. But the biggest attraction for the film is Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine for the first time since Logan. Jackman and Reynolds previously co-starred as Wolverine and Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which Reynolds has relentlessly mocked for its take on Wade.

Shawn Levy is directing the film from a script by Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese with Zeb Wells. Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

Are you glad that Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are back in the sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

