Star Wars Celebration Heads To Japan in 2025

This weekend’s Star Wars Celebration delivered one of the most memorable editions of the festival in recent memory thanks to its slate of announcements and trailer reveals. And as the London convention winds to a close, Lucasfilm is already making plans for the next big gathering of Star Wars fans from all over the world. The studio just confirmed that the 16th edition of Celebration will take place in Chiba, Japan from April 18-20, 2025. You can check out the official announcement below.

This won’t be Celebration’s first trip to Japan. The Land of the Rising Sun last hosted the event in 2008 at the Makuhari Messe outside of Tokyo, drawing a crowd of approximately 17,000 fans. According to StarWars.com, the 2025 edition of the festival will take place at the same venue.

It isn’t unusual for Star Wars Celebration to skip a year (although 2024 would have allowed the organizers to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace). But considering all the projects that were announced over the last four days — including a handful of films — it might be a while before Lucasfilm has anything new to share that’s just as juicy. In theory, at least one or two of these movies could be in production by 2025, which would give the studio the chance to screen new footage in front a large crowd. So holding off for a couple of years might not be a bad idea.

Lucasfilm has yet to reveal any additional info about Star Wars Celebration Japan, including when tickets may finally go on sale. But the films’ official website indicates that an announcement is coming soon.

How do you feel about Star Wars Celebration taking place in Japan in 2025? Let us know in the comment section below!

