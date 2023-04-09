Return of the Jedi Returns To Theaters For 40th Anniversary

It may be several years before the three newly announced films bring Star Wars back to the big screen. However, Return of the Jedi, the third film in the original trilogy, is heading back to theaters later this month. As revealed at Star Wars Celebration London, Return of the Jedi will return to theaters on April 28 in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Lucasfilm has commissioned a new poster for the film by artist Matt Ferguson. You can see the full image below.

“I’m so happy and grateful to get to work on these movies again, even more so to be given the freedom to continue what I started with Empire,” said Ferguson while speaking with StarWars.com. “For that poster, a cold mechanical vibe completely takes over the whole composition. But Return of the Jedi is very much the triumph of Luke and the Rebels, so I wanted to have more of the warmer colors coming back into the art, hence pivoting to green with red accents.”

Ferguson also explained why the new poster primarily features Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

“The artwork should tell a story, so for me it only made sense to give over the composition to those two characters,” noted Ferguson. “Will Luke be turned? Is Vader going to overcome the darkness? It’s all about the pull between good and evil.”

According to Lucasfilm, Return of the Jedi will only be in U.S. theaters from April 28 to May 4. In the United Kingdom, it will run from April 28 to May 1.

Will you catch Return of the Jedi during its upcoming theatrical return? Let us know in the comment section below!

